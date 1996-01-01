6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Exponential Functions
73PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the same rectangular coordinate system to show the graphs of functions f and g. For every asymptote, graph it and provide the equations.
f(x) = 24x and g(x) = 24-x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Horizontal asymptote y = 0
B
Horizontal asymptote y = 0
C
Horizontal asymptote y = 0
D
None of these