9. Conic Sections
The Parabola
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
By graphing the given system in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding the intersection points, find the solution set and verify the solution.
y = x2 +11
y = x2 -11x
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution set is (-1, -12)
B
The solution set is (-1, 12)
C
The solution set is (-1, -10)
D
The solution set is (1, -10)