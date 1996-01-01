4. Polynomial Functions
Understanding Polynomial Functions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function with a specified domain, determine the coordinates of the turning point with the help of a graphing utility. Round your answer to the nearest hundredth.
f(x) = x3 + 2x2 - 11x - 5; [-3.4, -2]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(2.69, 19.60)
B
(1.36, -13.75)
C
(-2.69, 19.60)
D
(-2.69, 19.54)