Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Combinatorics
Combinatorics - Online Tutor, Practice Problems & Exam Prep
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the combination formula to solve the following problem.
A band was invited to perform in an event. If they are going to select three songs from their album which has twelve songs, determine how many ways the selection be done.
