Table of contents
- 0. Review of Algebra(0)
- 1. Equations & Inequalities(0)
- 2. Graphs of Equations(0)
- 3. Functions(0)
- 4. Polynomial Functions(0)
- 5. Rational Functions(0)
- 6. Exponential & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Systems of Equations & Matrices(0)
- 8. Conic Sections(0)
- 9. Sequences, Series, & Induction(0)
- 10. Combinatorics & Probability(0)
7. Systems of Equations & Matrices
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
Determinants and Cramer's Rule
86PRACTICE PROBLEM
The inverse of the coefficient matrix is given. Solve the system of equations using the given equation and the coefficient matrix.
