Without completing the square, determine whether the equation represents a parabola, circle, ellipse, or hyperbola.

﻿ 121 x 2 + 49 y 2 + 1452 x − 1764 y + 14303 = 0 121x^2+49y^2+1452x-1764y+14303=0 121x2+49y2+1452x−1764y+14303=0﻿