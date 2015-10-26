Intro to Functions & Their Graphs Practice Problems
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 17) and g(x) = √(17 - x)
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 17) and g(x) = √(17 - x)
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 11) and g(x) = √(11 - x)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 11) and g(x) = √(11 - x)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x + 7) and g(x) = √(x - 13)
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x + 7) and g(x) = √(x - 13)
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 7) and g(x) = √(x + 1.5)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(x - 7) and g(x) = √(x + 1.5)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 27x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 27x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 18x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 18x/(x + 9) and g(x) = 9/(x - 7)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = (9x + 2)/(x2 - 49) and g(x) = (8x + 9)/(x2 - 49)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 + 3/(2x) and g(x) = 3/(2x)
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 + 3/(2x) and g(x) = 3/(2x)
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 + 3/(2x) and g(x) = 3/(2x)
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 + 3/(2x) and g(x) = 3/(2x)
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(3x) and g(x) = 6x + 7
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(3x) and g(x) = 6x + 7
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √(4x) and g(x) = 8x + 12
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = √4x and g(x) = 8x + 12
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 - 3x2 and g(x) = 3x2 - 18x + 27
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 - 3x2 and g(x) = 3x2 - 18x + 27
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 - 3x2 and g(x) = 3x2 - 18x + 27
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 12 - 3x2 and g(x) = 3x2 - 18x + 27
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x2 + 33x - 14 and g(x) = x + 7
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x2 + 33x - 14 and g(x) = x + 7
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x2 + 33x - 14 and g(x) = x + 7
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x2 + 33x - 14 and g(x) = x + 7
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = x - 7 and g(x) = 7x2
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 7x - 1 and g(x) = 7x2
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 7x - 1 and g(x) = 7x2
Find f + g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x + 12 and g(x) = x - 6
Find f/g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 5x + 12 and g(x) = x - 6
Find fg and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 4x + 15 and g(x) = x + 6
Find f - g and write the domain.
For the given functions, f(x) = 4x + 15 and g(x) = x + 6
Find f + g and write the domain.
Consider the three functions f(x) = 3x -8, g(x) = 5x - 4, and h(x) = x2 + 2x + 6. Find the value of f(g[h(1)]) without forming the equation for the composite function.
Consider the three functions f(x) = 3x -8, g(x) = 5x - 4, and h(x) = x2 + 2x + 6. Find the value of g(f[h(-3)]) without forming the equation for the composite function.
Consider the two functions f(x) = 3x - 8 and g(x) = 5x - 4. Find the value of (f○g)(2) without forming the equation for the composite function.
Solve for g ∘ f(x) and also find the domain of g ∘ f(x).
f(x) = 1/(2-x); g(x) = 2 -1/x
Determine the values of x that will satisfy the following conditions: f(x) = 3x - 2, g(x) = x2 - 5x + 6, and (f o g) (x) = 4
Evaluate the following composite function using the graphs of f and g: (f ○ g)(-3)
The function c is a composition of two functions a and b so that c(x) = ((a ○ b)(x)).
If c(x) = √(x2 + 13x - 31), what is a(x) and b(x)?
For the given functions, find (f ◦ g)(x) and the domain of the resulting composite function if f(x) = (2x- 1)(x + 5) and g(x) = 3/x.
For each function, find: the sum, difference, product and quotient of f and g. f(x) = x2 - x - 4, g(x) = 2x2 + 5
For the given function, find the domain (in interval notation). h(x) = 5x/(x2 - x - 30)