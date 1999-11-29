Graphs and Coordinates Practice Problems
Find the x-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the domain of the function in set-builder notation.
Determine if the given graph represents y as a function of x by using vertical line test.
Determine if the given graph represents y as a function of x by using vertical line test.
Determine if the given graph represents y as a function of x by using vertical line test.
Determine if the given graph represents y as a function of x by using vertical line test.
Graph the following square root functions in the same cartesian plane using the given values of x. Then, compare graph g with graph f.
f(x) = √5x {0 ≤ x ≤ 16), g(x) = √5x + 8 {0 ≤ x ≤ 16}
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same rectangular system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = 3x3, g(x) = 3x3 - 7
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same coordinate system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = |2x|, g(x) = |2x| + 5
Consider the data provided in the table and solve the given expression.
√[f2(1) + g2(-2)] /g(1) + f(-2)∙g(0).
Consider the expression given below for f and g and find out g(-1) and f[g(-1)].
f(x) = x3 -2x2 +x +1 ; g(x) = √(1 -x2)
Consider the expression given below for f and g and find out g(8) and f[g(8)].
f(x) = 2x1/3 -x +4; g(x) = x +19
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
f(x) = |x - 7| / |x - 7| if f(- 13)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
f(x) = |x - 8| / |x - 8| if f(13)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
f(x) = √(x + 2) + 2/3 if f(a - 10)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
f(x) = √(x + 11) + 0.5 if f(14)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
f(x) = √(x + 4) + 2 if f(- 4)
Find the y-intercept for the graph given below. Also, state the range of the function in set-builder notation.
Find the x-intercept and the y-intercept of the function using the graph given below.
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
h(x) = x4 + 5x2 - 11 if h(- 3x)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
k(x) = x2 + 5x - 4 if k(- 2x)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
k(x) = x2 + 9x + 16 if k(x + 1)
Evaluate the given function as required and simplify.
k(x) = x2 + 8x + 12 if k(- 4)
Draw the graph for the given function f and g in the same rectangular system and state the relation between both graphs.
f(x) = 2x3, g(x) = 2x3 +7
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
|9x| - 3y = 6
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
2xy + 12y = 24
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
11x + 19y3 = 29
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
y = √x - 37
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
8y2 = - 4x
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
5x2 - 2y = 6
For the following equation, determine if it defines y as a function of x.
x - y = 39
Determine if the following relation is a function and find its domain and range:
{(9, 18), (9, 27), (9, 36)}
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(0, 0), (- 4, - 4), (5, 5), (- 6, - 6)}
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(7, −5), (9, −5), (11, 9), (13, 8)}
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(1, 11), (1, 22), (3, 8), (3, 10)}
Determine if the following relation is a function. If so, find its domain and range:
{(1, 7), (2, 8), (3, 3)}
Find out whether the given graph is a function of an even function, odd function, or none of these
Consider the following equation: 3y + x = -9. Does it define y as a function of x?
For the given function, determine if it is a function or just a mere relation. (2, 5), (3, 1916), (5, e). In case it is a function, identify the domain and range.
Assess and solve the following function for the mentioned values of the independent variable:
Find f(3)
Assess and solve the following function for the mentioned value of the independent variable: g(x) = x3-3 ; g(0)