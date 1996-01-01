Arithmetic Sequences Practice Problems
Determine the thirteenth term of the sequence 2, -7, -16,... using the equation of the arithmetic sequence, an = 2 + (n - 1)(-9).
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
Consider the integers between 63 and 95. What is the sum of the even integers between these numbers?
Consider the integers between 32 and 58. What is the sum of the odd integers between these numbers?
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 + 12, a1 = 20
Then, use the equation to determine the 40th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: an = an-1 - 7, a1 = 8
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
By arithmetic progression, show that the sum of the following series, 1 + 5 + 9 + 13 + ... + (4n - 3), is 2n2 - n.
For the following number sequence, which term is 106829? 17890, 20759, 23628, 26497, ...
Evaluate 5 + 10 + 15 + ... + 245, the total value of the first 49 multiples of five when added altogether.
For the given arithmetic sequence, evaluate the sum of its first 30 terms. - 9, - 6, - 3, 0, 3, ...
For the given arithmetic sequence, evaluate the sum of its first 40 terms. 3, 9, 15, 21, ...
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: a1 = -45, d = -9
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 - 0.8, a1 = 3.2
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 - 4, a1 = 12
a) 12, 16, 20, 24, 28
b) 12, 8, 4, 0, - 4
c) 8, 4, 0, - 4, - 8
d) We need more information to solve this problem.
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
an = an - 1 + 4, a1 = - 12
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
a1 = 10/3, d = - 2/3
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
a1 = 480, d = - 160
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
a1 = - 21, d = 7
Enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence given the following values.
a1 = 550, d = 50
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: a1 = 22, d = 6.
Then, use the equation to determine the 30th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: 17, 9, 1, -7,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 25th term of the sequence.
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: -13, -8, -3, 2,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 35th term of the sequence.
Find the indicated sum of the first 25 terms of an arithmetic sequence. (Hint: Rewrite as an Sn formula)
Consider the arithmetic series: 6 + 12 + 18 + ... + 570, find the total value of the first 95 positive multiples of 6.
For the given arithmetic sequence, 1, - 2, - 5, - 8, - 11..., find the sum of the first 38 terms.
Write and use this formula to find a15 given the arithmetic sequence: - 4, -1, 2, 5 ...
A certain arithmetic sequence has a common difference, d = -7 and the first term is a1 = 5. Find a17.
Given the first term a1 = 4/3, and a common difference d = - 1/3, enumerate the first five terms of the arithmetic sequence.
Evaluate the following expression using the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a n} and {bn}:
a22 + b25
By using the graph of the finite arithmetic sequence {a n}, determine the number of terms it has if its last term is 271.