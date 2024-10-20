Which of the following statements about the different fates of pyruvate and their respective products is/are correct?

I. Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted into acetyl-CoA, which then enters the citric acid cycle in the mitochondria.

II. Pyruvate is converted into glucose in the mitochondria under all conditions.

III. Pyruvate is always converted into ethanol in yeast cells, regardless of the oxygen availability.

IV. Under aerobic conditions, pyruvate is converted directly into lactate in the mitochondria.