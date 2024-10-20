Compound M is a secondary alcohol with a formula of C 4 H 10 O. Compound M can undergo dehydration by heating with a strong acid to produce compound N with a formula of C 4 H 8 . Compound M can also undergo oxidation to produce compound L with a formula of C 4 H 8 O. What are the IUPAC names and condensed structural formulas for the compounds M, N, and L?