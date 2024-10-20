The recommended oral rehydration solution (ORS) for treating dehydration caused by diarrhea has the following ingredients: 3.5 g NaCl, 2.5 g NaHCO3, 1.5 g KCl, and 20 g glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) dissolved in 1.0 L of clean drinking water.

(i) Calculate the osmolarity of the solution.

(ii) If the approximate ion concentration in the blood plasma is 0.30 osmol, is the solution hypertonic, isotonic, or hypotonic?

(iii) Provide a reason for the calculated osmolarity of the solution.