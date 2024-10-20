- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
Amino Acid Classifications: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Amino Acid Classifications Practice Problems
Draw the fully ionized form of the amino acids given: isoleucine (nonpolar side chain) and threonine (polar side chain). Give the reason for the difference in their side chain polarity.
Which is hydrophilic among the given amino acids?
i. alanine
ii. glutamic acid
iii. arginine
Cell membrane proteins arbitrate the processes that are fundamental for cells. Spanning the entire membrane are called transmembrane proteins, which are involved in the transport of molecules across the membrane into the cell. The fluids inside and outside of the cell are water-based, while the interior of the cell membrane is nonpolar. Which set of amino acids below is expected to be found in the part of a transmembrane protein that lies within the cell membrane interior?
What do serine, tyrosine, cysteine, and glutamine have in common? Is it expected to find these amino acids on the interior or on the exterior of a globular protein?
Which of the amino acids below is most likely to be found on the exterior of a water-soluble protein, and which of them is more likely to be found on the interior?
i. tryptophan
ii. threonine
iii. lysine
iv. glutamic acid
Consider the pairs of amino acids below:
A. alanine and valine
B. leucine and isoleucine
C. glycine and phenylalanine
D. serine and threonine
i. Which pair have side chains capable of hydrogen bonding?
ii. Draw each structure hydrogen bonding to one another.
iii. Sketch each structure hydrogen bonding to water.
Which of the following statements about the polarity of the R groups in amino acids are correct?
I) All amino acids with hydroxyl (-OH) groups in their R groups are classified as polar.
II) Amino acids with aromatic rings in their R groups are always nonpolar.
III) Amino acids with charged R groups can be classified as either polar or nonpolar.
IV) Sulfur-containing R groups in amino acids are generally nonpolar.
V) Amino acids with carboxyl (-COOH) groups in their R groups are classified as nonpolar.
Which of the following statements about the polarity of the R groups, their respective acidity or basicity, and hydrophobicity or hydrophilicity are correct?
I) Amino acids with nonpolar, aliphatic R groups are generally hydrophobic and do not significantly affect the acidity or basicity of the amino acid.
II) Amino acids with polar, uncharged R groups are hydrophilic and can participate in hydrogen bonding, but they do not influence the overall charge of the amino acid.
III) Amino acids with acidic R groups are hydrophobic due to their negative charge, which repels water molecules.
IV) Amino acids with basic R groups are generally hydrophilic and positively charged, making them soluble in water.
V) Aromatic amino acids with hydrophobic rings are always neutral in terms of charge and do not participate in hydrogen bonding.
Which option shows the correct placement of an asterisk (*) next to all chiral carbon atoms in the structure of amino acid cysteine?
Determine the polarity of histidine (whether it is basic, acidic, or neutral) and assess if it is hydrophilic or hydrophobic.
Provide the one-letter and three-letter abbreviations for amino acids glutamate and serine, and specify the functional group present in each of their side chains.
Evaluate the polarity of proline by identifying whether it is basic, acidic, or neutral, and determine if it is hydrophilic or hydrophobic.
Draw the structure of asparagine with an asterisk (*) marking possible chiral carbon atoms.
Given the zwitterion structure of phenylalanine, which of the following correctly shows the net charge of phenylalanine at pH 9 (pI = 5.75)?