Lipoproteins can also be described as exogenous or endogenous. The lipoprotein is described as exogenous if it transports lipids obtained from the diet. The lipoprotein is described as endogenous if it transports lipids synthesized through metabolic processes. Identify whether the following lipoproteins are exogenous or endogenous.

(i) Chylomicrons

(ii) VLDL