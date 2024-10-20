Rust, Fe 2 O 3 • H 2 O(s), is formed by the reaction of iron, Fe(s), and oxygen, O 2 (g), in the presence of water, H 2 O(l): 4 Fe(s) + 3 O 2 (g) + 2 H 2 O(l) → 2 Fe 2 O 3 • H 2 O(s)

Identify the elements and compounds in the reaction.