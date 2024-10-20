Injecting gaseous urea into the combustion mixture reduces NO, which decreases NO 2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion. The reaction is shown below:

2 CO(NH 2 ) 2 (g) + 4 NO (g) + O 2 (g) → 4 N 2 (g) + 2 CO 2 (g) + 4 H 2 O (g)

Consider a vehicle that produces an exhaust with a flow rate of 3.25 L/s at 598 K, the partial pressure of NO is 15.6 torr. Calculate the mass of urea required to react with the NO produced from 10 hours of driving.