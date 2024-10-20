- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Summary of Protein Structure: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Summary of Protein Structure Practice Problems
Identify the level of protein structure stabilized by hydrogen bonds formed between the oxygen atoms of the backbone carbonyl groups and the hydrogen atoms connected to the nitrogen atoms of the backbone.
Determine the level of protein structure made up of amino acids connected by peptide bonds.
Which interaction stabilizes the tertiary and quaternary structures of proteins by covalently linking two separate polypeptide chains or by forming a loop in the chain? Provide an example of a pair of amino acids that will form this interaction.
A segment of a protein is composed of the following amino acids:
—Ala—Phe—Ser—Glu—
Based on their properties, which amino acids are found in the interior of the protein?
Identify the effects on secondary and tertiary protein structures when seeds are treated with a lead acetate solution to prevent spoilage. (Select all that apply.)
I. Lead acetate primarily disrupts disulfide bonds, leading to the denaturation of tertiary structures while leaving secondary structures like α-helices and β-sheets largely intact.
II. Lead acetate induces protein aggregation and precipitation by interfering with ionic and hydrogen bonds, causing loss of both secondary and tertiary structures.
III. Lead acetate disrupts hydrogen bonds and hydrophobic interactions, leading to the unfolding of both secondary structures (α-helices and β-sheets) and tertiary structures.
IV. Lead acetate affects only the secondary structures of proteins, leaving tertiary structures unaffected.
Where would you most likely find this peptide segment Phe-Ile-Trp in a protein, and why? (Select the best answer.)
A segment of a protein consists of the following amino acid sequence:
—Ile—Phe—Thr—Asp—
Based on their properties, identify the amino acids found in the interior and exterior of the protein. What is the relationship between a protein's primary structure and its tertiary structure?
Determine if the statement below refers to the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
A polypeptide chain coils into a spiral-like staircase that is stabilized by hydrogen bonds.
Determine the changes that will occur in the secondary and tertiary protein structure in the following scenario:
The hemoglobin in the blood is exposed to acidic conditions.
Given the following amino acids (C, R, W, and F), which ones have R groups most likely to be found in the hydrophilic regions of an enzyme?
Given the amino acids Asn, Trp, Tyr, and Val, which amino acids have side chains capable of hydrogen bonds? (Select all that apply.)
I. Asn
II. Trp
III. Tyr
IV. Val
Given the following amino acids (His, Tyr, Trp, and Thr) in a protein, which of these have R groups that could exhibit salt bridges? (Select all that apply.)
I. His
II. Tyr
III. Trp
IV. Thr
Identify if the scenario below describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:
Three helical polypeptide chains tightly twisted around each other in a right-handed superhelix.
Categorize the protein below based on its specific function:
transferrin, an iron carrier in the blood
Categorize the protein described below according to its specific function:
elastin, a protein found in tissues
Categorize the following protein described according to its specific function:
glucagon, a protein needed for glucose release
Classify the following protein described based on its specific function:
zein, a corn protein
Which levels of protein structure are affected and what types of attractive forces are primarily disrupted when vinegar is added to milk to make cheese?
Determine whether the transformation described below involves protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis:
Egg whites turn opaque and solidify upon heating.
Classify the following process as protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis:
During digestion, enzymes break down dietary proteins into smaller units for absorption.
Which level of protein structure is characterized by the overall 3D arrangement of a protein that consists of multiple polypeptide chains?
What type(s) of intermolecular forces are primarily affected and which level(s) of protein structures are altered when brewing coffee at 90 °C?
Which level of protein structure involves the interaction between multiple polypeptide chains to form a functional protein complex?
Determine the protein structure level that is associated with the formation of α helices and β sheets through hydrogen bonding.
Identify the level of protein structure the statement below describes (primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary):
The precise arrangement of amino acids along its backbone.
Identify the level of protein structure the statement below describes (primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary):
Local regions of a protein adopt specific geometric shapes due to interactions between adjacent parts of the polypeptide chain.
Identify the level of protein structure described by the statement below (primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary):
Hydrogen bonds form between the backbone atoms of a single polypeptide chain, causing it to twist into a spiral structure.
Determine the level of protein structure described by the statement below (primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary):
During protein synthesis, the amino group of leucine reacts with the carboxyl group of isoleucine to form a peptide bond, creating a specific sequence within the polypeptide chain.
Determine the level of protein structure characterized by the overall folding and 3D shape formed by interactions such as hydrophobic interactions, ionic bonds, and disulfide bridges.
Identify the type(s) of intermolecular forces primarily affected and the level(s) of protein structure altered when eggs are scrambled with a fork before cooking.
How does denaturation affect the primary structure of a protein compared to the changes caused by hydrolysis?