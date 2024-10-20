Identify the effects on secondary and tertiary protein structures when seeds are treated with a lead acetate solution to prevent spoilage. (Select all that apply.)

I. Lead acetate primarily disrupts disulfide bonds, leading to the denaturation of tertiary structures while leaving secondary structures like α-helices and β-sheets largely intact.

II. Lead acetate induces protein aggregation and precipitation by interfering with ionic and hydrogen bonds, causing loss of both secondary and tertiary structures.

III. Lead acetate disrupts hydrogen bonds and hydrophobic interactions, leading to the unfolding of both secondary structures (α-helices and β-sheets) and tertiary structures.

IV. Lead acetate affects only the secondary structures of proteins, leaving tertiary structures unaffected.