- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Isomers: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Isomers Practice Problems
Identify whether the following statement is true or false. If one compound has the formula C6H14 and another has the formula C6H12, they can be considered as constitutional isomers.
Provide the condensed structures for the isomers of C10H22 that have 2 ethyl groups and a longest chain of 6 carbons.
Count the number of straight-chain isomers that will satisfy the following conditions: Alcohol with the longest chain of 8 carbons
Name and provide the line-angle structures of the possible constitutional isomers of a cyclic alkane with a formula C6H12 and an ethyl substituent.
Identify the number of straight-chain isomers that will satisfy the following conditions: Amine with the longest chain of 5 carbons
Identify the substance that can exhibit cis-trans isomerism. If the substance exhibits isomerism, draw both isomers.
a. 2-methyl-2-pentene (both condensed and line structures)
b. 3-hexene (line structures only)
c. 2,3-dimethyl-2-hexene (condensed structures only)
Provide the structural formula for an alkene with a molecular formula of C10H20, does not exhibit a cis-trans isomerism, 6 carbons as its longest chain, and is symmetrical.
Draw the structural formula of an alkene with a chemical formula of C9H10. Its longest chain has three carbons, can exhibit cis-trans isomerism, and contains a benzene ring.
Count the number of isomers that will fit the following description: Alcohol formed from 2,3,4-trimethylpentane
Identify the relationship between the following pairs of structures as identical, isomers, or unrelated.
True or False: All cycloalkenes exhibit cis-trans isomerism similar to noncyclic alkenes. Justify your answer.
Consider the following pair of structures:
Determine whether they are identical molecules, structural isomers, or cis-trans isomers.
Identify the alkane isomer(s) that have a total of seven carbon atoms and a longest chain of five carbon atoms.
Using condensed structural formulas, show all possible haloalkane isomers that satisfy the following descriptions: a total of five carbons, contain chlorine, and have the longest chain of four carbon atoms.
Select all statements correctly defining a hydrocarbon, and explain why alkanes are classified as saturated hydrocarbons:
I. A hydrocarbon is a compound consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
II. Saturated hydrocarbons contain one or more double bonds between carbon atoms.
III. Alkanes are called saturated hydrocarbons because they contain only single bonds between carbon atoms and are fully saturated with hydrogen atoms.
IV. A hydrocarbon is a compound that contains carbon atoms bonded to hydrogen atoms and may include other elements such as oxygen or nitrogen.
V. Saturated hydrocarbons are characterized by having the maximum number of hydrogen atoms per carbon atom, with no double or triple bonds.
Which of the following statements correctly describe the characteristics of a compound's conformational isomers and structural isomers? Select all that apply.
I. Conformational isomers differ in the connectivity of their atoms.
II. Structural isomers have the same molecular formula but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms.
III. Conformational isomers can be interconverted by simple rotations around single bonds.
IV. Structural isomers involve different bonding patterns between atoms.
V. Conformational isomers differ in their 3D spatial arrangement due to rotation around single bonds.
For the pair of the compounds below, determine whether they are structural isomers (different molecules), conformational isomers (the same molecule), stereoisomers (same connectivity but different spatial arrangement of atoms), or unrelated.
For the compounds below, determine whether they are structural isomers (different molecules), conformational isomers (the same molecule), stereoisomers (same connectivity but different spatial arrangement of atoms), or unrelated.
For the pair of organic compounds below, determine whether they are structural isomers (different molecules), conformational isomers (the same molecule), stereoisomers (same connectivity but different spatial arrangement of atoms), or unrelated.
For the following alkene, determine whether it can exhibit cis–trans stereoisomerism. If it can, draw the correct cis and trans forms:
2-bromo-2-butene
Give the IUPAC name and condensed structural formula for the structural isomers of an alkane with the molecular formula C6H14.
Can the following structure exist as cis-trans stereoisomers? If it can, draw both stereoisomers showing only the bonds from branching:
(CH3)2C=C(CH2CH3)CH2CH2CH2CH3
Can the compound shown below exist as cis—trans stereoisomers? If it can, draw both stereoisomers showing only the bonds from branching.
Determine if the compound shown below can exhibit cis-trans stereoisomerism. If it can, draw both stereoisomers.
For the given cycloalkane, determine whether it can exhibit cis–trans stereoisomerism. If it can, draw the correct cis and trans forms.
Consider the structure of vitamin K shown below. Identify the configuration of the marked double bond as cis or trans.
Consider the stereoisomers elaidic acid and oleic acid. Identify which is the cis-isomer and which is the trans-isomer.
Which of the following condensed structural formulas does not represent an n-pentane conformer?
Determine the number of possible structural isomers for the molecular formula C4H9Cl. Provide the IUPAC name and skeletal structure for each isomer.
For the pair of molecules below, determine whether they are structural isomers, geometric (cis—trans) isomers, enantiomers, or identical molecules.
Consider the following pair of molecules:
Identify the type of isomerism they exhibit.
Draw the cis and trans stereoisomers of 1-fluoro-2-isopropylcyclopentane using wedge and dash bonds.