- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Nature of Energy: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Nature of Energy Practice Problems
Typical energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. An adult was advised to commit to a 1550 kcal diet. If they stick to the plan instead of their current daily diet tabulated below, and a loss of 3500 kcal equals a loss of 1.0 lb, how many days (in 1 s.f.) will it take the adult to lose 11.0 lb?
If the energy values of carbohydrate, fat, and protein are 17 kJ/g, 38 kJ/g, and 17 kJ/g, respectively, calculate the total kilojoules (rounded off to the tens place) in 2 tbsp of cheese spread containing 2 g of carbohydrate, 5 g of fat, and 3 g of protein.
Two cups of a pumpkin soup recipe contain 27 g, 11 g, and 9.5 g of carbohydrates, fat, and protein, respectively. Calculate the energy in kilocalories and kilojoules in the soup (energy values: carbohydrate = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g, fat = 9.0 kcal/g = 38.0 kJ/g, and protein = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g). Round off final answers to the tens place.
A type II diabetic patient was given 3.7 L of intravenous glucose solution. Calculate how many kilocalories can be obtained from the solution if it contains 2.5 g glucose or carbohydrate (energy value = 4.0 kcal/g) per 100. mL.
The energy values of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively. If the recommended kilocalorie is 2000 kcal per day for someone trying to maintain their weight, will they be able to achieve this with the following daily diet?
Breakfast: 1 large egg (has 6 g of fat and 6 g of protein) and 1 baked potato (has 23 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)
Lunch: 1 medium banana (has 26 g of carbohydrate and 1 g of protein), 1 cup of nonfat milk (has 12 g of carbohydrate and 9 g of protein), 3 oz ground beef (has 14 g of fat and 22 g of protein), and 3 oz broccoli (has 4 g of carbohydrate and 3 g of protein)
Dinner: 3 oz salmon (has 5 g of fat and 16 g protein) and 1 cup of carrots (has 11 g of carbohydrate and 2 g of protein)
Describe the changes in the potential and kinetic energy of a pendulum as it swings back and forth.
An adult weighing 60.0 kg consumes a boxed meal consisting of a steak and a baked potato. Given the table below, determine the number of hours of walking needed to burn off the kilocalories from the food set. The energy values of carbohydrates, fat, and protein are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively, and walking expends 200 kcal/h.
One gram of propane (density = 0.493 g/mL) provides 12.0 kcal of energy. A propane clothes dryer requires 19000 kJ/h of energy to operate. How many hours can the dryer operate with 19.5 gallons of propane?
If the energy values of carbohydrate, fat, and protein are 4 kcal/g, 9 kcal/g, and 4 kcal/g, respectively, determine the grams (in 2 s.f.) of carbohydrate in a half medium-sized banana containing 55 kcal and 0.5 g of protein.
A person walked for a total of 9.5 hours and ran for 3.0 hours in one week. The person burns 120 kcal/h while walking and 580 kcal/hr while running. If a loss of 1.0 lb is equivalent to burning 3500 kcal, how many pounds did they lose?
Calculate the energy value (kcal/g) if the temperature of 380 g of water increased from 25.0 °C to 40.1 °C when 0.80 g of butter was burned in a calorimeter.
The energy in food is reported in Calories where 1 Calorie = 1 kcal. A certain flavored granola bar contains 415 Calories. Calculate the energy in calories and in joules.
In the combustion of 1 mol of cyclohexanol, –828 kcal (–3464 kJ) of energy is released. The unbalanced reaction is as follows:
C6H11OH + O2 → CO2 + H2O
Determine the combustion energy in kilocalories/milliliter and kilojoules/milliliter given that the density of cyclohexanol is 0.948 g/mL.
A person consumes a total of 1500 mL of soda per day. The soda contains 10.6 g of sugar (sucrose) per 100 mL of soda. Sucrose can provide 3.94 kcal/g of energy. Calculate the energy (kcal/day) that the person is getting from the sucrose in the soda.
The activation energy of the forward direction for a certain reaction decreased from 57.3 kcal/mol to 34.1 kcal/mol upon the addition of a catalyst. How does the catalyst affect the reverse direction?
True or False: A catalyst is a substance that reduces the activation of the reaction, which, in turn, increases the products.