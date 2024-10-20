Which of the following statements about protein primary and secondary structures are correct?

I. The primary structure of a protein refers to the linear sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide chain.

II. The secondary structure of a protein is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between side chains of amino acids.

III. The alpha helix and beta sheet are types of secondary structures in proteins.

IV. Secondary structures such as alpha helices and beta sheets are formed through interactions between the R groups of amino acids.