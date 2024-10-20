- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
Secondary Protein Structure: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Secondary Protein Structure Practice Problems
In terms of protein structure, what is a secondary structure, and which molecular bonds or interactions contribute to stabilizing this level of structure?
Fibrous proteins are insoluble in water, while globular proteins are soluble. Do you expect valine (Val), an amino acid, to be found on the surface of a fibrous or globular protein?
True or False: Globular proteins, unlike fibrous proteins, are water-insoluble and composed of compact, non-repeating structures.
True or false: In the β-sheet in the figure below, covalent bonding between specific atoms is the type of bonding responsible for the sheet formation.
Sketch the structural formula of the pentapeptide Tyr-Gly-Gly-Phe-Met in linear form and show the hydrogen bonding that stabilizes the structure if it forms an α-helix.
Consider the partially filled table that includes the water solubility, biological function, amino acid composition, secondary structure, and tertiary structure of globular and fibrous proteins. Choose the set that correctly fills the table.
A protein has the primary structure Thr-His- Pro-Tyr-Pro-Leu-Pro-Pro -Glu-Thr. Which amino acid is responsible for its very kinked helix secondary structure?
True or false: The α-helix has 8 backbone carbon and nitrogen atoms included in the loop between the hydrogen atom of an amide and the carbonyl oxygen to which it is hydrogen bonded. Use the image of the α-helix below for reference.
Which of the following statements about protein primary and secondary structures are correct?
I. The primary structure of a protein refers to the linear sequence of amino acids in the polypeptide chain.
II. The secondary structure of a protein is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between side chains of amino acids.
III. The alpha helix and beta sheet are types of secondary structures in proteins.
IV. Secondary structures such as alpha helices and beta sheets are formed through interactions between the R groups of amino acids.
Which of the following statements about α helices and β−pleated sheets in protein secondary structures are correct?
I. Alpha helices are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of an amino acid four residues earlier.
II. Beta-pleated sheets are formed by hydrogen bonding between the side chains of amino acids in adjacent beta strands.
III. Alpha helices are typically right-handed spirals, while beta-pleated sheets can be arranged in parallel or antiparallel orientations.
IV. The beta-pleated sheet structure involves interactions between backbone amide hydrogens and carbonyl oxygens of adjacent beta strands.
Which of the following statements accurately represents the structure of an α helix and collagen?
I. Alpha helices are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone carbonyl oxygen and amide hydrogen, while collagen's triple helix is stabilized by hydrogen bonds between side chains.
II. Alpha helices consist of a single polypeptide chain, whereas collagen is composed of three intertwined polypeptide chains.
III. The repeating amino acid sequence in alpha helices typically includes glycine, proline, and hydroxyproline, similar to collagen.
IV. Alpha helices are usually right-handed, while collagen’s triple helix is also right-handed but involves three separate chains.
What type of intermolecular interaction stabilizes β-pleated sheets, a secondary structure of proteins?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the shape of the two secondary protein structures, α helix and a β-pleated sheet?
Which of the following statements correctly describes the main secondary structural feature of collagen?
Determine from the following statements which one correctly describes the main secondary structural feature of hemoglobin.