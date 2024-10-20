Mercury thermometers are being phased out of use due to the toxicity and relatively high melting point of mercury. An alternative is an alcohol thermometer, which is less toxic and can be used in lower temperatures. Alcohol thermometers usually contain pure ethanol, toluene, or isoamyl acetate containing a red dye. The densities of toluene and ethanol are 0.862 g/mL and 0.789 g/mL, respectively. If a thermometer can contain 3.0 mL of liquid, calculate the mass of i) toluene and ii) ethanol that can be placed in the thermometer.