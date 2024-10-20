Which statement(s) is/are correct regarding the active site compared to the whole enzyme structure:

i. The active site is the specific part of the enzyme where substrate binding and catalysis occur, while the whole enzyme structure includes additional regions that provide stability and regulatory functions.

ii. The active site is responsible for enzyme stability and regulation, while the whole enzyme structure is only involved in catalysis.

iii. The whole enzyme structure is solely responsible for the catalytic reaction, while the active site merely stabilizes the enzyme-substrate complex

iv. The whole enzyme structure can be described as a single, uniform region, whereas the active site is a complex, multi-functional area within the enzyme.