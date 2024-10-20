- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Fatty Acids: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Fatty Acids Practice Problems
Draw the structure of a saturated fatty acid containing 20 carbon atoms. Is this molecule "linear" or "bent"?
Draw the structure of an unsaturated fatty acid with 20 carbons and two double bonds located at carbons 5 and 10. Is this molecule "linear" or "bent"?
Provide the structural formula of linolenic acid demonstrating the cis stereochemistry of its double bonds. Note: Linolenic acid has 3 double bonds.
The table below shows the distribution of major fatty acids in two types of cooking oils: olive oil and canola oil. Which one contains a higher percentage of monounsaturated fatty acids?
Health experts recommend reducing intake of trans-fatty acids due to their adverse effects on heart health. The table below shows the fatty acid distribution for a typical sample of rapeseed oil and cottonseed oil in percentages.
Which is likely to have fewer trans-fatty acids?
True or False: Naturally occurring unsaturated fatty acids primarily contain trans double bonds.
Which statements are true about omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids in relation to their double bond placement and functional differences?
I. Omega-3 fatty acids have the first double bond located at three carbons from the omega end of the fatty acid chain.
II. Omega-3 fatty acids have the first double bond located in three carbons from the carbonyl group of the fatty acid chain.
III. Omega-3 fatty acids are commonly found in dietary sources such as fish oil and flaxseeds.
IV. Omega-6 fatty acids have their first double bond located six carbons from the carbonyl group of the fatty acid chain.
Identify the following unsaturated fatty acid as omega-3, omega-6 or monounsaturated fatty acid.
Which of the following statements describes the structural differences between saturated and unsaturated fatty acids?
True or false: The structure of an unsaturated fatty acid with a trans double bond has a kink at the double bond site.
Correct the statement if it is false.
True or false: cis double bonds increase the dispersion forces between the hydrocarbon chains of unsaturated fatty acids.
Correct the statement if it is false.
Which statements about the difference in the functional groups of arachidonic acid and PGF2 are correct?
i. Arachidonic acid contains four double bonds, while PGF2 contains 2 double bonds.
ii. PGF2 has a cyclopentane ring as part of its structure, whereas arachidonic acid is a straight-chain fatty acid with no rings.
iii. PGF2 has three hydroxyl groups (-OH) that arachidonic acid does not have.
iv. PGF2 has a ketone group, while arachidonic acid does not.
Determine which statements about the possible effects of prostaglandins are correct.
i. Prostaglandins are rapidly broken down in the body but still exert strong physiological effects.
ii. All prostaglandins lower blood pressure.
iii. Some prostaglandins are responsible for stimulating both contraction and relaxation in the smooth muscle of the uterus.
iv. Prostaglandins are produced in response to injury but do not play a role in inflammation or pain.
True or false. Correct the statement if it is false: Anti-inflammatory drugs reduce inflammation by degrading prostaglandins.
Given the fatty acid, arachidic acid (C20H40O2):
(i) Predict the shorthand notation which shows the number of carbon atoms and the double bonds.
(ii) Determine if the fatty acid is saturated or unsaturated (mono or poly).
Corn oil is a key ingredient in margarine production. A triacylglycerol in corn oil contains three oleic acid molecules (18:1). What is the reaction when corn oil is converted into solid margarine?
For arachidonic acid:
(i) What is the shorthand notation for this fatty acid that shows the number of carbon atoms and the double bonds?
(ii) Determine if the fatty acid is saturated or unsaturated (mono or poly).
Draw the skeletal structure for the following fatty acid, identify its name, and determine its omega number. Note that all double bonds are in the cis configuration.
CH3CH2CH=CHCH2CH=CHCH2CH=CHCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2COOH
Mead acid (20:3) is an ω-9 fatty acid in the human body. A high amount of mead acid in the body indicates a deficiency of essential fatty acids. On the other hand, stearidonic acid (18:4) is an ω-3 fatty acid found in hemp and blackcurrant. Draw the skeletal structures of mead acid and stearidonic acid.
Undecylic acid, a saturated fatty acid found in milk fat and certain plant oils, contains 11 carbons. Provide the skeletal structure of undecylic acid.