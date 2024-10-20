DNA can denature, or unwind, when the hydrogen bonds between its base pairs break. This typically occurs at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Which of the following DNA strands would be expected to denature at a higher temperature?

Strand 1:

5' TAAAGCTTACGATAA 3'

3' ATTTCGAATGCTATT 5'

Strand 2:

5' GCGTCCGGCGTAGCC 3'

3' CGCAGGCCGCATCGG 5'