Provide the balanced equation when nitrous acid (HNO 2 ) reacts with aniline (C 6 H 5 NH 2 ). What are the conjugate acid-base pairs? Use arrows showing which direction of the equilibrium is favored.

Refer to the following acidity: HCl > HNO 2 > HF > NH 4 + > C 6 H 5 NH 3 + > C 6 H 5 NH+