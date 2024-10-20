HClO 3 and HClO 2 are both oxyacids but HClO 3 is a strong electrolyte while HClO 2 is a weak electrolyte. Identify the curve in the illustration below that depicts the change in a solution's boiling point when the solution is made up of 1 mole of HClO 3 and 1 kg of water and the change when the solution is made up of 1 mole of HClO 2 and 1 kg of water.