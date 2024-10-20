Iron is obtained from iron(III) oxide. In the following series of reactions, (step 1) hot air (O 2 ) reacts with coke (C) to produce CO 2 and heat up the blast furnace, (step 2) additional coke reduces CO 2 into CO, and (step 3) the very high temperature allows for CO to reduce Fe in Fe 2 O 3 .

(Step 1) C (s) + O 2 (g) → CO 2 (g)

(Step 2) CO 2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)

(Step 3) Fe 2 O 3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO 2 (g)

Write mole ratios to show the relationship between reaction components.