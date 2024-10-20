- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Stoichiometry: Study with Video Lessons, Practice Problems & Examples
Stoichiometry Practice Problems
Nitrogen combines with oxygen to yield nitric oxide.
N2(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO(g)
Determine the number of moles of NO produced when 3.75 moles of N2 reacts with excess O2.
When octane (C8H18) is burned in a very limited amount of oxygen, the result is the formation of C and H2O. Calculate the mass (in g) of carbon formed from the partial burning of 1.00 L of octane. Note that the density of octane is 0.699 g/cm3.
Iron is obtained from iron(III) oxide. In the following series of reactions, (step 1) hot air (O2) reacts with coke (C) to produce CO2 and heat up the blast furnace, (step 2) additional coke reduces CO2 into CO, and (step 3) the very high temperature allows for CO to reduce Fe in Fe2O3.
(Step 1) C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
(Step 2) CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
(Step 3) Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Write mole ratios to show the relationship between reaction components.
Lactose in dairy food is converted solely into lactic acid in a process called homolactic fermentation.
C12H22O11 + H2O → 4 C3H6O3
Given that the density of lactic acid is 1.21 g/cm3, calculate the volume (in quarts) of lactic acid that can be produced when 50.0 lb of lactose is fermented (1 lb = 454 g; 1 L = 1.057 quarts).
Silver fully dissolves in hot concentrated nitric acid which acts as an oxidizing agent to form the water-soluble silver nitrate and a brown gas.
Ag (s) + 2 HNO3 (aq) → AgNO3 (aq) + NO2 (g) + H2O (l)
Determine whether 40.0 g of HNO3 is enough to dissolve 30.0 g of Ag.
Iron ore haematite (also spelled hematite) contains iron(III) oxide. Iron can be extracted from iron(III) oxide using a blast furnace according to the following reactions:
C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Calculate the mass (in kg) of solid carbon required to obtain 1.00×102 kg of iron.
Iron can be extracted from iron(III) oxide using a blast furnace according to the following reactions:
C (s) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g)
CO2 (g) + C (s) → 2 CO (g)
Fe2O3 (s) + 3 CO (g) → 2 Fe (l) + 3 CO2 (g)
Calculate the number of moles of solid carbon required to obtain 2.0 moles of iron.
The diagram below represents the reaction: X2 + 3 Y2 → 2 XY3.
Determine the number of moles of product that can form from (i) 2.0 mol X2 and (ii) 2.0 mol Y2.
For the following unbalanced reaction: Na(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Na2SO4(aq) + H2(g). Calculate the amount (in moles) of sodium sulfate produced from 8.00 mol Na and 14.0 mol of H2SO4.
Consider the unbalanced reaction below:
Na(s) + H2SO4(aq) → Na2SO4(aq) + H2(g)
Calculate the amount of sodium (in moles) required to completely react with 6.25 moles of sulfuric acid.
Write the balanced reaction for the reaction of aluminum sulfide with water producing aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide.
If 10.5 g of aluminum sulfide was allowed to react calculate the mass of aluminum hydroxide produced.
The balanced reactions below shows the combustion of propane:
C3H8 (g) + 5 O2 (g) → 3 CO2 (g) + 4 H2O (g)
If 132.1 g of C3H8(g) is completely combusted, calculate the mass in grams of oxygen needed for this process.
Assuming that the reaction below goes to 100% completion, calculate the mass of each reactant needed to produce 360 L of water with a molar mass of 18.013 g/mol. The density of water is 1.00 g/mL.
2 H2 (g) + O2 (g) → 2 H2O (l)