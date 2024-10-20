If ΔH = —129.78 kcal/mol(—543 kJ/mol) and K = 1.22 at 25 °C for the formation of phosphoryl chloride from the reaction of phosphorus trichloride and oxygen gas,

2 PCl 3 (g) + O 2 (g) → 2 POCl 3 (g)

Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?