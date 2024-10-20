Temperature affects the dissociation of water into hydronium and hydroxide ions. Given the molalities of hydronium ions at 5 °C, 25 °C, and 45 °C, calculate the values of K w (in 3 s.f.) at 5 °C and at 45 °C (at 5 °C, [H 3 O+] = 4.32×10−8 mol/kg of water, at 25 °C, [H 3 O+] = 1.00×10−7 mol/kg of water, and at 45 °C, [H 3 O+] = 1.97×10−7 mol/kg of water).