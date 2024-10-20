Dichloroacetic acid (CHCl 2 CO 2 H) partially dissociates into ions in water. A solution of dichloroacetic acid was prepared from 1.50 mol of dichloroacetic acid and 1.50 kg of water. Calculate the total concentration of the molecules and dissolved ions in 1.50 kg of water if 19.0 % of dichloroacetic acid dissociates into ions:

CHCl 2 CO 2 H ⇌ H+ + CHCl 2 CO 2 −