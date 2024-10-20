- 1. Matter and Measurements(0)
- What is Chemistry?(0)
- The Scientific Method(0)
- Classification of Matter(0)
- States of Matter(0)
- Physical & Chemical Changes(0)
- Chemical Properties(0)
- Physical Properties(0)
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties(0)
- Temperature (Simplified)(0)
- Scientific Notation(0)
- SI Units (Simplified)(0)
- Metric Prefixes(0)
- Significant Figures (Simplified)(0)
- Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements(0)
- Significant Figures: In Calculations(0)
- Conversion Factors (Simplified)(0)
- Dimensional Analysis(0)
- Density(0)
- Specific Gravity(0)
- Density of Geometric Objects(0)
- Density of Non-Geometric Objects(0)
- 2. Atoms and the Periodic Table(0)
- The Atom (Simplified)(0)
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)(0)
- Isotopes(0)
- Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)(0)
- Atomic Mass (Conceptual)(0)
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols(0)
- Periodic Table: Classifications(0)
- Periodic Table: Group Names(0)
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals(0)
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)(0)
- Law of Definite Proportions(0)
- Atomic Theory(0)
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment(0)
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)(0)
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Bohr Model (Simplified)(0)
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)(0)
- Electronic Structure(0)
- Electronic Structure: Shells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Subshells(0)
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals(0)
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin(0)
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons(0)
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Arrangements(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed(0)
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule(0)
- Ions and the Octet Rule (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character(0)
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- 3. Ionic Compounds(0)
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges(0)
- Periodic Table: Transition Metal Charges(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ranking Ionic Radii(0)
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)(0)
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Bonding(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Cations(0)
- Naming Monoatomic Anions(0)
- Polyatomic Ions(0)
- Naming Ionic Compounds(0)
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds(0)
- Naming Ionic Hydrates(0)
- Naming Acids(0)
- 4. Molecular Compounds(0)
- Covalent Bonds(0)
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds(0)
- Molecular Models(0)
- Bonding Preferences(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)(0)
- Multiple Bonds(0)
- Multiple Bonds (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)(0)
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)(0)
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)(0)
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)(0)
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)(0)
- Bond Angles (Simplified)(0)
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)(0)
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)(0)
- 5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change(0)
- Law of Conservation of Mass(0)
- Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Solubility Rules(0)
- Molecular Equations(0)
- Types of Chemical Reactions(0)
- Complete Ionic Equations(0)
- Calculate Oxidation Numbers(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Spontaneous Redox Reactions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions(0)
- Balancing Redox Reactions (Simplified)(0)
- Galvanic Cell (Simplified)(0)
- 6. Chemical Reactions & Quantities(0)
- 7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium(0)
- Nature of Energy(0)
- First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions(0)
- Bond Energy(0)
- Thermochemical Equations(0)
- Heat Capacity(0)
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)(0)
- Hess's Law(0)
- Rate of Reaction(0)
- Energy Diagrams(0)
- Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- The Equilibrium Constant(0)
- Le Chatelier's Principle(0)
- Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)(0)
- Spontaneous Reaction(0)
- Entropy (Simplified)(0)
- Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)(0)
- 8. Gases, Liquids and Solids(0)
- Pressure Units(0)
- Kinetic Molecular Theory(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Derivations(0)
- The Ideal Gas Law Applications(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws(0)
- Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law(0)
- Standard Temperature and Pressure(0)
- Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified)(0)
- Gas Stoichiometry(0)
- Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)(0)
- Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties(0)
- Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids(0)
- Heating and Cooling Curves(0)
- 9. Solutions(0)
- Solutions(0)
- Solubility and Intermolecular Forces(0)
- Solutions: Mass Percent(0)
- Percent Concentrations(0)
- Molarity(0)
- Osmolarity(0)
- Parts per Million (ppm)(0)
- Solubility: Temperature Effect(0)
- Intro to Henry's Law(0)
- Henry's Law Calculations(0)
- Dilutions(0)
- Solution Stoichiometry(0)
- Electrolytes (Simplified)(0)
- Equivalents(0)
- Molality(0)
- The Colligative Properties(0)
- Boiling Point Elevation(0)
- Freezing Point Depression(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Osmotic Pressure(0)
- 10. Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Introduction(0)
- Arrhenius Acid and Base(0)
- Bronsted Lowry Acid and Base(0)
- Acid and Base Strength(0)
- Ka and Kb(0)
- The pH Scale(0)
- Auto-Ionization(0)
- pH of Strong Acids and Bases(0)
- Acid-Base Equivalents(0)
- Acid-Base Reactions(0)
- Gas Evolution Equations (Simplified)(0)
- Ionic Salts (Simplified)(0)
- Buffers(0)
- Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation(0)
- Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified)(0)
- 11. Nuclear Chemistry(0)
- BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures(0)
- BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions(0)
- 12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry(0)
- 13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds(0)
- 14. Compounds with Oxygen or Sulfur(0)
- 15. Aldehydes and Ketones(0)
- 16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives(0)
- 17. Amines(0)
- 18. Amino Acids and Proteins(0)
- 19. Enzymes(0)
- 20. Carbohydrates(0)
- Intro to Carbohydrates(0)
- Classification of Carbohydrates(0)
- Fischer Projections(0)
- Enantiomers vs Diastereomers(0)
- D vs L Enantiomers(0)
- Cyclic Hemiacetals(0)
- Intro to Haworth Projections(0)
- Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides(0)
- Mutarotation(0)
- Reduction of Monosaccharides(0)
- Oxidation of Monosaccharides(0)
- Glycosidic Linkage(0)
- Disaccharides(0)
- Polysaccharides(0)
- 21. The Generation of Biochemical Energy(0)
- 22. Carbohydrate Metabolism(0)
- 23. Lipids(0)
- Intro to Lipids(0)
- Fatty Acids(0)
- Physical Properties of Fatty Acids(0)
- Waxes(0)
- Triacylglycerols(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrogenation(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Hydrolysis(0)
- Triacylglycerol Reactions: Oxidation(0)
- Glycerophospholipids(0)
- Sphingomyelins(0)
- Steroids(0)
- Cell Membranes(0)
- Membrane Transport(0)
- 24. Lipid Metabolism(0)
- 25. Protein and Amino Acid Metabolism(0)
- 26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis(0)
- Intro to Nucleic Acids(0)
- Nitrogenous Bases(0)
- Nucleoside and Nucleotide Formation(0)
- Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides(0)
- Phosphodiester Bond Formation(0)
- Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids(0)
- Base Pairing(0)
- DNA Double Helix(0)
- Intro to DNA Replication(0)
- Steps of DNA Replication(0)
- Types of RNA(0)
- Overview of Protein Synthesis(0)
- Transcription: mRNA Synthesis(0)
- Processing of pre-mRNA(0)
- The Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Translation: Protein Synthesis(0)
Translation: Protein Synthesis Practice Problems
Determine the sequence of amino acids translated from the following mRNA sequence: UAU-GGA-UCU-AAA-CUC-GGG
Give the definition of an anticodon. Identify the specific type of nucleic acid in which it is located.
In the study of a novel protein involved in photosynthesis, researchers identified the amino acid sequence Ser-Ala-Val-Lys. To investigate the gene responsible for this protein, what mRNA sequence would likely code for these amino acids?
During mRNA translation, which sets of codons does not correspond to any amino acid but instead signals the termination of the polypeptide chain?
What amino acid order is produced by the insertion mutation that adds U at the beginning of the following mRNA segment?
UGG UAC CCG AAG
What amino acid order is produced by the deletion mutation that removes U at the beginning of the following mRNA segment?
UUU CGC GAA UAC
If the sequence of the DNA template strand is: GAT CCG TAA GGC, what would be the corresponding tRNA anticodons?
Consider a segment of the non-coding strand ACCGGTCTAGACTTACGT. If G replaces the second nucleotide in the third codon, determine the change in the amino acid sequence, if there is any.
A gene sequence originally reads 5'-TAC-GTA-CAG-3'. Due to a deletion mutation, the 'C' in the second codon is lost. What is the effect of this deletion mutation on the resulting amino acid sequence of the polypeptide?
How is the amino acid sequence produced during protein synthesis affected by a mutation in the DNA template strand that changes a GGC codon to a GGA?
A normal order of DNA produced the following mRNA segment.
GGU AGA UUU CCA
Determine the amino acid sequence produced by this mRNA.
A regular DNA order produced the mRNA fragment shown below.
GGU AGA UUU CCG
What amino acid sequence results from a point mutation that converts AGA to GGA?
A scientist is investigating a gene that codes for a polypeptide made up of 150 amino acids. How many nucleotides are included in the mRNA sequence that codes for this polypeptide?
In a certain gene, a point mutation changes a codon in the mRNA from UUU to UUC. Despite this mutation, no change occurs in the sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein. Explain why.
A mutation in the enzyme lactase results in the substitution of alanine with threonine at a crucial active site, leading to a significant decrease in the rate of lactose digestion. Explain why this single amino acid substitution causes such a drastic change in the function of lactase.
Given the mRNA strand below:
Determine the three-letter symbols for the amino acids sequence when it undergoes the translation process.
During DNA replication, a mutation occurs in a specific section of the DNA where thymine replaces the cytosine in the fourth base. Determine the type of mutation that occurred.
Identify the peptide segment corresponding to this DNA template coding for a segment of an enzyme: GAT CCT ATA GGA TCG. Provide the one-letter and three-letter abbreviations.
A genetic mutation results in the substitution of valine for isoleucine in a key metabolic enzyme. How would this likely affect the enzyme's activity?
A student is studying a virus that uses its RNA genome to produce DNA within a host cell. What is the name given to viruses that follow this replication strategy?
Which of the following best describes the process of reverse transcription in the replication cycle of retroviruses?
A certain section of the DNA sequence, CAATACGACTGA, experiences mutation, in which the cytosine in the sixth base is replaced by guanine. Write the three-letter symbols for the amino acids that would go into the peptide from the mRNA that is translated from the mutated DNA.
A certain section of the DNA sequence, CAATACGACTGA, experiences mutation, in which the cytosine in the sixth base is replaced by adenosine. Determine the plausible effect on the structure and function of the resulting protein of this mutation.
Consider the template DNA strand: 3' TTA GCG CTA CAA GTC 5'. Using three-letter and one-letter abbreviations, provide the peptide sequence coded by this strand.
True or False: Protease inhibitors prevent the maturation of viral particles in HIV by inhibiting a key viral enzyme.
Consider the given mRNA sequence:
5' UAC | GGC | AAC | UGA 3'
A mutation changes AAC to GAC. What is the amino acid sequence after the mutation? Is the protein function affected by the mutation?
Consider the given mRNA sequence:
5' GGA | UUC | CCA | UGA 3'
What is the effect of adding U to the beginning of the chain and changing the protein sequence to become 5' UGG | AUU | CCC | AUG 3'?
Consider the given mRNA sequence:
5' GGA | UUC | AAC | CUA 3'
Provide the amino acid sequence resulting from a mutation that alters CUA to UUA. Is the protein function affected by the mutation?
What is the corresponding three-letter amino acid sequence produced from the mRNA sequence 5' GAA|UUU|GGC|AAC 3'?
5' GUC | AAC | UUG | CCA 3', a segment of mRNA sequence, was generated from an order of DNA nucleotides. What is the effect of removing G from the beginning of the chain that changes the sequence to 5' UCA | ACU | UGC | CAA 3'?
Translate the following portion of an mRNA sequence into its corresponding amino acid sequence:
5' AGA|UCU|GGA|UAC 3'
Provide both the three-letter code and the one-letter code of the sequence.
Predict the one-letter amino acid sequence that is encoded by the given mRNA sequence, which represents a tetrapeptide known to play a role in muscle contraction:
5' AUG | CCG | AUG | GAA | UAA 3'
During a genetic experiment, a single base mutation alters a codon in a vital gene from UAU to UAC. What is the impact of this mutation on the amino acid sequence of the produced protein?
A geneticist is studying a particular gene that codes for an enzyme consisting of 150 amino acids. How many nucleotides are present in the mRNA sequence coding for this enzyme?
Choose the correct phrase to correct the sentence: A vaccine protects the body against viral diseases by ______.
Which of statements below correctly describes the function of restriction enzymes in recombinant DNA technology?
i. Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing scientists to fragment and manipulate DNA.
ii. Restriction enzymes exclusively cut DNA into single-stranded fragments, which are then used for RNA synthesis.
iii. Restriction enzymes are responsible for directly joining DNA fragments together without requiring ligase or other enzymes.
iv. Restriction enzymes function by modifying DNA bases to prevent viral infections in bacterial cells.
A novel peptide hormone involved in stress response has been discovered with a length of 14 amino acids. How many nucleotides are present in the mRNA sequence coding for this protein?
Oxytocin is a peptide hormone involved in childbirth and lactation, with a sequence of nine amino acids: CYIQNCPLG. What is the mRNA sequence for this peptide showing the 5' and 3' ends?
Oxytocin is a peptide hormone involved in childbirth and lactation, with a sequence of nine amino acids: CYIQNCPLG. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence that is used to form the mRNA sequence for this peptide.
Oxytocin, a hormone involved in childbirth and lactation, is a peptide made up of 9 amino acids. How many nucleotides would its mRNA contain?
Which of the following components are found in all viruses?
(i) Genetic material
(ii) Capsid
(iii) Ribosomes
(iv) Mitochondria
True or False. Correct the statement if it is false. CRISPR was first discovered as a defense mechanism in fungi.
True or False. Correct the statement if it is false. The fluorescent reporter gene is used to tag other genes through fluorescent coloring to monitor gene expression.
Give the three-letter abbreviations of the amino acid sequence for 5'GUC|CGA|UUC|UAC|ACC3'