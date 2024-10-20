Fehling's A, a copper(II) sulfate (CuSO 4 ) solution, is a reagent for detecting reducing sugars during syrup production. A 50.00 mL sample of CuSO 4 solution is placed in an evaporating dish weighing 59.00 g. The evaporating dish and the CuSO 4 solution have a total mass of 121.8 g. The evaporating dish with the CuSO 4 solution is placed in an oven for drying. After drying, the evaporating dish and the anhydrous CuSO 4 have a total mass of 76.72 g. If the 50.00 mL sample of CuSO 4 solution is diluted to 400.0 mL with water, calculate the concentration in mol/L of the diluted CuSO 4 solution.