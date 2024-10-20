The following reaction shows the combustion of octane, C 8 H 18 :

2C 8 H 18 (l) + 25O 2 (g) → 16CO 2 (g) + 18H 2 O(l)

What is the volume of the carbon dioxide produced at 45.5°C and 1.025 atm if 240 mol of octane combusts?