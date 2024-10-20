Which of the following statements about the oxidation of pyruvate to acetyl CoA is/are correct? (Select all that apply.)

I. NAD⁺ is reduced to NADH during the oxidation of pyruvate.

II. The reaction occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.

III. Coenzyme A (CoA) is required to form acetyl CoA.

IV. Pyruvate oxidation directly produces ATP.