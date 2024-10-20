Given the number of neutrons (n) and atomic number (Z) of the first four main nuclides of the U-238 radioactive decay series, write their symbols.

A Z I → A Z II → A Z III → A Z IV

I: n = 146; Z = 92

II: n = 144; Z = 90

III: n = 143; Z = 91

IV: n = 142; Z = 92