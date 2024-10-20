Using the following values: ΔH fus, NH 3 = 332.3 J/g, c NH 3 , liq = 4.744 J/g•°C, and ΔH vap, NH 3 = 1370 J/g, determine the amount of heat energy in kilojoules needed to convert a 50.00 g sample of solid ammonia at −77.73°C to liquid ammonia, heat the liquid to −33.33°C, and change the liquid to gas at −33.33°C.