At a Ne partial pressure of 1.0 atm, the solubility of Ne in water is 4.83 × 10–4 M at 15 °C and 4.42 × 10–4 M at 30 °C. Suppose that Ne is dissolved in 2.0 L water at 15 °C. Calculate the mass of Ne lost if the temperature is increased to 30 °C.