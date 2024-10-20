Shown below is a balanced neutralization reaction between barium hydroxide (Ba(OH) 2 ) and nitric acid (HNO 3 ). Neutralization of 10.0 mL HNO 3 solution required 13.2 mL of a 0.150 M Ba(OH) 2 solution. Solve for the molarity of the nitric acid solution.

Ba(OH) 2 (aq) + 2 HNO 3 (aq) → Ba(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) + 2 H 2 O(l)