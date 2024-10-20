Phenyl ethanoate is an odorant that can be found in passion fruit, black tea, and strawberries. It is produced synthetically from the reaction of phenol and ethanoic anhydride.

(CH 3 CO) 2 O (ethanoic anhydride) + C 6 H 5 OH (phenol) → CH 3 COOC 6 H 5 (phenyl ethanoate) + CH 3 COOH (ethanoic acid)

Determine the theoretical yield of phenyl ethanoate if the reaction started with 63.0 g of phenol and 39.0 g of ethanoic anhydride.