An evaporating dish with a mass of 42.6 g was used to hold a 20 mL FeSO 4 solution. The mass of the evaporating dish with the solution is 68.5 g. The solution was heated to remove all the water, and the final mass of the evaporating dish and the dry FeSO 4 was 48.5 g. Calculate the mass percent of the original FeSO 4 solution.