A veterinary injection has the following contents: 130. mEq/L Na+, 4.00 mEq/L K+, 2.70 mEq/L Ca2+, 109 mEq/L Cl−, and 28.0 mEq/L C 3 H 5 O 3 −. Determine how many moles each of Na+, K+, Ca2+, Cl−, and C 3 H 5 O 3 − are in a liter of the injection solution.