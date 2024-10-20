Which of the following dipeptides and tripeptides are correctly paired with their corresponding 1-letter abbreviations?

I. Arg-Ser: R-S

II. Glu-Asn-Gly: Q-N-G

III. Pro-Asp-Tyr: P-D-Y

IV. Met-Lys: M-L

V. Leu-Cys-Val: L-C-V