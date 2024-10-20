During an alcoholic fermentation, yeast converts glucose (C 6 H 12 O 6 ) into ethanol (CH 3 CH 2 OH) and carbon dioxide.

C 6 H 12 O 6 (aq) → 2 CH 3 CH 2 OH(aq) + 2 CO 2 (g)

Is the process exothermic or endothermic?