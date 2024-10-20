Which of statements below correctly describes the function of restriction enzymes in recombinant DNA technology?

i. Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing scientists to fragment and manipulate DNA.

ii. Restriction enzymes exclusively cut DNA into single-stranded fragments, which are then used for RNA synthesis.

iii. Restriction enzymes are responsible for directly joining DNA fragments together without requiring ligase or other enzymes.

iv. Restriction enzymes function by modifying DNA bases to prevent viral infections in bacterial cells.