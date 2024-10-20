Formic acid (CH 2 O 2 ) is widely used in rubber industries as a coagulant agent. A sample of liquid CH 2 O 2 with a temperature of 30.95°C was added to 30.50 g solid CH 2 O 2 at a temperature of 8.300°C. After some time, all of the solids melted, and the temperature of the liquid dropped to 8.300°C. Using the following data: Melting point = 8.300°C, ΔH fus, CH 2 O 2 = 275.5 J/g, and c CH 2 O 2 , liq = 2.151 J/g•°C, how many grams of liquid CH 2 O 2 were in the sample?