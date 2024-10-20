Consider the following balanced equation:

2 HCl(aq) + Ba(OH) 2 → BaCl 2 + 2 H 2 O(l)

Calculate the volume of a 0.280 M HCl solution needed to completely neutralize 30.0 mL of 0.325 M Ba(OH) 2 .

A. 70.0 mL

B. 17.4 mL

C. 69.6 mL

D. 1.36 mL

E. 5.46 mL