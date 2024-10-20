A certain sports drink has the following ingredients: 1.10 mEq/L Ca 2+, 0.494 mEq/L Mg2+, 22.6 mEq/L Cl–, and 0.402% (m/v) fructose. What is the concentration of each ingredient in molarity (in millimolar)? Note that the molecular weight of fructose is 180.16 g/mol.