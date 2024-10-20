Two cups of a pumpkin soup recipe contain 27 g, 11 g, and 9.5 g of carbohydrates, fat, and protein, respectively. Calculate the energy in kilocalories and kilojoules in the soup (energy values: carbohydrate = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g, fat = 9.0 kcal/g = 38.0 kJ/g, and protein = 4.0 kcal/g = 17.0 kJ/g). Round off final answers to the tens place.