Methanol (CH 3 OH) is a toxic substance that can lead to blindness or death if ingested. It is metabolized in the liver by the same enzyme that metabolizes ethanol. The toxic metabolites of methanol are formaldehyde (HCHO) and formic acid (HCOOH). The administration of an intravenous ethanol solution is used as a treatment for methanol poisoning. How could this method help in preventing the toxic effects of methanol ingestion?