Hydrochloric acid is used to neutralize the ammonia produced from a Kjeldahl method where all nitrogen organic substances are converted to ammonia. In a 4.37 g sample of organic material, 23.0 mL of 0.280 M HCl (aq) was used up. Determine the mass percentage of nitrogen in the sample.

NH 3 (aq) + HCl(aq) → NH 4 Cl(aq)